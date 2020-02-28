Gantz fires adviser heard calling him ‘threat’ to Israel, but says was ‘ambush’

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Friday fired one of his top political adviser’s who was recorded assailing his boss’s intelligence and competence, saying that Israel Bachar was “caught in a planned ambush.”

“[My adviser Israel] Bachar was caught in a planned ambush that included the use of improper means and fraud — which will be addressed through legal means. The manipulative involvement of political parties will also be revealed soon,” the party said in a statement, adding that “at the same time, Gantz decided to immediately end Bachar’s work on the campaign.”

In a statement, the Likud party responded to the termination of Bachar’s employment saying that he was “fired because he told the truth.”

In the recording aired by Channel 12 on Thursday, Israel Bachar is heard talking about Gantz with an unidentified acquaintance. The network said the recording was made several days ago.

Bachar is heard conveying the opinion of Blue and White MK Omer Yankelevich.

“She [Yankelevich] says he [Gantz] is stupid and a complete nobody and she says, ‘he can’t be prime minister,’” Bachar said.

When the acquaintance suggests Gantz would work to stop “some people abroad who might try to attack Iran,” Bachar says, “I know that.”

“What do you know?” the acquaintance asks.

“That he [Gantz] doesn’t have the courage to attack Iran,” Bachar says.

“Because that’s [the character of] the man?”

“Because that’s the man,” Bachar agrees, and says the former army chief’s refusal to permit a strike on Iran was “a threat to the people of Israel.”

Channel 12 reported that Bachar has been privately disparaging of Gantz for some time, even as he worked as a top adviser on Blue and White’s campaign.

Blue and White initially dismissed the recording as part of the “industry of lies” engineered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.

Netanyahu himself shared the Channel 12 report on social media with the comment that, “Even the people closest to Gantz know that he can’t be prime minister and that he is a threat to Israel’s security.”

On Wednesday, in a televised press statement, Gantz lashed out at Netanyahu for running a campaign of “lies and mud,” and contrasted Netanyahu’s current campaign with his invitation to Gantz in late 2018 to serve as his defense minister.