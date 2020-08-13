Gantz’s surgery nurse tests positive for virus; he won’t need to isolate

A nurse who was in “close proximity” to Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s back surgery has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Sheba Medical Center said on Thursday, but the Blue and White chief will not be required to enter isolation.

“A nurse at Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center who was in close proximity during the defense minister’s surgery that took place last night was found positive for the coronavirus,” the hospital said in a statement.

“In the epidemiological investigation conducted this morning by Prof. Gili Regev, director of the Infection Prevention Unit in Sheba, it was found that the minister and the team of surgeons were not exposed to the nurse, and therefore are not required to isolate.”

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the nurse was not standing next to Gantz, and that, as a result, he is expected to return to his usual routine in the coming days.

Gantz, a former IDF chief of staff, had surgery on Wednesday for a herniated disc he sustained during his army service, his office said. The hospital said the operation was “successfully completed as planned.”

Last month, Gantz entered quarantine after coming into contact with a confirmed coronavirus carrier who was a member of his family.