Germans on French border go fishing to get their baguettes
Kneading their fix

Germans on French border go fishing to get their baguettes

‘It has to do with tradition,’ says Lauterbach resident who has resorted to collecting his pastries with a fishing rod over the closed frontier with France

Hartmut Fey, a German citizen of Lauterbach, gets his French baguettes at the German-French border using his fishing rod to avoid a penalty of 250 euros on April 18, 2020, in Carling, eastern France. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)
VOLKLINGEN, Germany — German gourmets refuse to let a virus keep them from their favorite French pastries, with one even resorting to a fishing rod to reel in his baguettes.

Residents in the German border town of Lauterbach are fond of popping across to neighboring Carling in France for their daily croissants.

So when the border slammed shut to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many were bereft at no longer having access to their favorite boulangerie.

But baker Myriam Jansem-Boualit is going the extra mile — or at least, the extra few meters to the border — to make sure her German customers can still have their daily loaf.

Hungry customers can telephone ahead with their orders, and Jansem-Boualit will meet them at the border crossing in the street outside her shop with the fresh baked delicacies.

“There used to be a lot of Germans who came here to buy bread,” she said. “They don’t dare come any more because… there are checks. So what I can do now is bring the bread to them… across the barrier.”

This picture taken on April 18, 2020 shows the closed German-French border between Carling in France and Lauterbach in Germany, on the 33rd day of a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)

Hartmut Fey, 52, is one of her happy customers.

“It has to do with tradition. We’ve been buying our baguettes and bread here in France for decades,” he said.

Fey has even published a video on social media showing himself retrieving his baguettes with a fishing rod. “It was an idea of mine to create awareness,” he said.

Fishing tackle is not compulsory, but with a steady stream of customers at the barrier, it seems Fey is not the only one who is hooked.

