Gmail, other Google services experiencing worldwide disruptions

Various Google services were experiencing disruptions on Thursday, as users around the world reported problems with Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Meet.

The online tech giant confirmed the existence of service disruptions on its G Suite Status Dashboard.

“We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly,” the company said on its status page, with a later statement saying the investigation was ongoing.

Users were reporting various problems with Gmail, with some unable to send or receive messages and others prevented from attaching files or opening attached files they received.

Google Drive users were complaining they couldn’t upload, download or share files, and there were also disruptions in the Google Meet conference call service.

According to an outage map by the Down Detector website, the reports of disruptions were centered in Japan and Western Europe.

In Israel, disruptions were being reported in Tel Aviv.