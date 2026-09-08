12 countries jointly declare support for European measures against West Bank settlements

After UK Foreign Minister Ed Miliband delivers a biting address announcing wide-ranging sanctions against Israeli West Bank settlements, a group of Western states jointly declare their intention to support European measures against settlement products and to introduce new sanctions.

Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK release a statement confirming their “intention to introduce national and/or support European restrictions on trade in goods with settlements which are illegal under international law, or that they are actively considering these and other measures, in accordance with their national procedures.”

The 12 countries underscore their commitment to a two-state solution.

They call on Israel to “immediately halt the expansion of settlements and civilian administrative powers, ensure accountability for settler violence, and investigate allegations against Israeli forces.”

The countries stress that they recognize Israel’s security interests and are determined to tackle antisemitism.