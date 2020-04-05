Government considering general lockdown in Israel over Passover

The government is considering imposing a general lockdown over all of Israel ahead of the Passover holiday, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said Sunday, as new closures were expected to be announced in some cities, towns and neighborhoods.

Deri told Channel 12 that the potential nationwide closure was aimed at stopping extended families from gathering Wednesday night for the Passover seder, the first eve of the seven-day festival, which is traditionally celebrated in large groups.

Deri called for Israelis to prepare for the potential closure and said anyone driving that evening could be stopped by police.

He also said that under new restrictions on movement expected to be introduced in a number of areas with high rates of infections, Jerusalem would be divided into eight regions, with residents only allowed to shop for essential supplies within the borders of the regions.

“This is a festive week, especially seder night, and we don’t want families to mobilize,” Deri said. “We want people to only have the seder with the people they live with right now.”

Israelis are already forbidden from venturing more than 100 meters away from their homes except for essential tasks, he noted.

However, Deri added, the government does not want to “paralyze the whole country.” Deri said he had spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the matter in principle, and that he did not have more details at that time.

Meanwhile, reports by both commercial TV networks said the government had agreed on a list of cities and towns with a relatively high number of coronavirus infections that would be subject to further restrictions on movement.

The list includes several unspecified neighborhoods in Jerusalem, Elad, Migdal Haemek, Beitar Illit, Ashkelon, Tiberias, Or Yehuda and Modiin Illit, according to Channels 12 and 13.

The report said the IDF would step up its operations in those areas, many of which are home to sizable ultra-Orthodox communities.

Many in the ultra-Orthodox community initially dismissed social distancing regulations, which officials say has led to the high rate of infection.

The new restrictions will reportedly be less strict than those in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak, which the cabinet declared a “restricted zone” on Friday. They were likely to come into effect Sunday night or Monday, the reports said.

The Beitar Illit Municipality announced Sunday evening that, effective immediately, only residents of the ultra-Orthodox settlement would be allowed into the community.

Meanwhile, Prof. Gabi Barbash, the former director general of the Health Ministry, told Channel 12 the overall situation in Israel’s battle against the coronavirus “is much better” than it was.

The disease has claimed the lives of at least 49 people in Israel as of Sunday evening, with over 8,400 people confirmed to be carriers of the virus.

“We’ve gone down from a doubling of new cases every six days to a doubling every 11 days,” he explained on Channel 12.

That is despite what has been happening in Bnei Brak and other hard-hit areas, he clarified, and was “thanks to the closures.”

“I hope people will maintain” the stay-home discipline, he said, adding that health authorities hope to avoid another spike in cases because of Passover.

If the numbers stay like this, “this gives the authorities a much better starting point” to consider easing some of the restrictions after Passover, Barbash said.

The city of Bnei Brak, with its roughly 200,000 residents, has one of Israel’s largest outbreaks of the coronavirus with 1,214 confirmed cases as of Sunday morning — nearly as many as Jerusalem, which has the largest tally according to Health Ministry data from Sunday. Bnei Brak is one-fifth the size of the capital.

Thousands more people in the city are thought to possibly have the disease but remain untested, either due to medical authorities’ inability to do so or out of individuals’ fears of being quarantined.

Confirmed cases in Bnei Brak have jumped since a week ago, when there were 267. Jerusalem now has 1,302 confirmed cases — up from 352 last week — and Elad surged from 43 to 133.