Guard at LA Jewish school shoots YouTube personality filming video

A security guard at a synagogue and Jewish high school for girls in Los Angeles shot a transgender woman in the leg after she “became belligerent,” and the school went on lockdown, in an incident captured on video.

The Ohel Chana High School told parents that at around 1 p.m. Thursday, a person was “canvassing” around the property, which also includes the Etz Jacob synagogue.

A security guard confronted her and shot her in the leg after he “became belligerent,” the school wrote to parents. The woman was lightly injured, and no students were hurt or put at risk.

The woman was named by the Los Angeles Times as YouTube personality Zhoie Perez, 45, a transgender female.

The incident was posted on YouTube by an account called Furry Potato Live, which has videos of Perez and others confronting police to test their rights.

Perez, who was released from the hospital later Thursday, told reporters that she was just trying to film the architecture of the synagogue.

“I was just filming the exterior of the synagogue here, and getting a lot of like, the architecture, and all that, and the guard came out and just started freaking out, started putting his hand on his gun,” she said, according to the LA Times.

Perez said the guard told her it was intended to be a warning shot.

The guard was detained by police. Perez has not been charged with a crime.

The school was put on lockdown until police gave the all clear.

Ohel Chana, affiliated with Chabad, serves 99 students in grades 9-12, according to the Private School review website.

The incident occurred on the one-year anniversary of a shooting at a Florida high school in which a gunman killed 17 people.