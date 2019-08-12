Hearing scheduled Monday for Pittsburgh synagogue massacre defendant

A US man charged with killing 11 Jewish worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue last year has a court hearing Monday.

Authorities say Robert Bowers opened fire with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons during worship services inside the Tree of Life synagogue, killing eight men and three women before police shot and wounded him.

Bower allegedly expressed hatred of Jews during the October 27 rampage and later told police that “all these Jews need to die.” It was the deadliest attack on Jews in US history.

Federal prosecutors and the defense will be in court to review the progress in the case.

Prosecutors in Pittsburgh have previously indicated their intent to seek the death penalty for Bowers, but a final decision rests with the US attorney general.

Bowers has pleaded not guilty to hate crimes and other offenses.

He’s not expected to be in court.

Bowers faces a 63-count indictment that charges him with hate crimes, obstructing religious belief and using a firearm during crimes of violence.