Heavy barrage of rockets fired at northern Israel, causing damage but no injuries

A barrage of some 20 rockets was launched from Lebanon at northern Israel shortly before midnight Friday-Saturday, causing damage, but no injuries, the military said.

Several rockets struck the communities of Manara and Dovev.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces said that they shelled the launch sites.

Additionally, a “suspicious aerial target” was intercepted by air defenses over the northern community of Dishon, the military said, the second such interception of the day.

The barrage came after fighter jets struck several buildings used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon’s Souaneh and Ramyeh, and other infrastructure in Yaroun, and a drone hit a group of Hezbollah operatives in Hanine, the military added

The IDF published footage of the latter strike.

לפני זמן קצר מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו מספר מבנים צבאיים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחבים א-צוונה ורמיה, לצד תשתית טרור של הארגון במרחב יארון. כלי טיס של חיל האוויר תקף מחבלים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב חנין שבדרום לבנון>> pic.twitter.com/ojhL9dSgTo Advertisement — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 24, 2024

It was the latest round in a simmering border conflict that threatens to boil over into a full-scale war.

The barrage on the north marked the second time that the northern border community of Dovev was hit on Friday.

Earlier, damage was caused to a home when it was hit by an anti-tank guided missile launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon, local authorities said.

Dovev has been largely evacuated amid daily attacks by Hezbollah.

Earlier in the day Israeli fighter jets also struck a building in southern Lebanon’s Maroun al-Ras where a group of Hezbollah operatives were spotted by soldiers of the 869th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit, the IDF said.

In addition, the IDF said it struck another building used by the terror group in Mays al-Jabal.

Since October 8, Hezbollah-led forces have attacked Israeli communities and military posts along the border on a near-daily basis, with the group saying it is doing so to support Gaza amid the war there that opened with the Palestinian terror group Hamas’s massive cross-border attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

So far, the skirmishes on the border have resulted in 10 civilian deaths on the Israeli side, as well as the deaths of 14 IDF soldiers and reservists. There have also been several attacks from Syria, without any injuries.

Hezbollah has named 313 members who have been killed by Israel during the ongoing skirmishes, mostly in Lebanon but some also in Syria. In Lebanon, another 61 operatives from other terror groups, a Lebanese soldier, and dozens of civilians have been killed.

The violence has raised fears of all-out conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, which last went to war in 2006.