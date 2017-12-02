Hilltop youth accused of attacking troops with beehive during outpost demolition

A young settler hurled a beehive at security forces during the demolition of an illegal tent in a central West Bank outpost on Thursday morning, a security official told The Times of Israel.

Border Police officers and inspectors from the Civil Administration — the Defense Ministry body that authorizes West Bank construction — were stung repeatedly as a result.

While the security official insisted that the hive was thrown at the forces, police in a statement said the young beekeeper carried the hive over to the forces and carelessly placed it on the ground, causing the bees to escape and swarm the troops.

A statement released to the media that was attributed to the hilltop youth residents of the agricultural outpost near the Rimonim settlement insisted that the young beekeeper had picked up the hive to bring with him as the teens were being ordered to evacuate the premises.

“Likely due to the rapid movement of the hive and also because it was daytime, the bees flew out,” the statement said, noting that one of the outpost residents was also stung as a result.

The statement also criticized the security officials for taking a settler’s sweater and burning it in order to shoo away the bees.

Police said in a statement that they had no choice but to take items found thrown on the ground and burn them to use the smoke to disperse the hundreds of bees.

The man responsible for letting them loose was arrested on charges of assaulting police officers, law enforcement added.