‘History won’t forget war crimes,’ EU chief says in Ukraine; 5 million flee country

KYIV, Ukraine — EU chief Charles Michel said Wednesday that there must be justice for war crimes committed in Ukraine as he toured the devastated town of Borodyanka on a visit to the country.

“In Borodyanka. Like Bucha and too many other towns in Ukraine. History will not forget the war crimes that have been committed here. There can be no peace without justice,” European Council head Michel wrote on Twitter.

He spoke as the UN refugee agency reported that more than 5 million people have fled the country since Russian troops invaded on February 24.

Ukraine had a pre-war population of 44 million, and UNHCR said the conflict has displaced more than 7 million people within Ukraine along with the 5.03 million who had left as of Wednesday. According to the agency, 13 million people are believed to be trapped in the war-affected areas of Ukraine.

Michel is the latest foreign leader to head to Kyiv in a show of support for the pro-Western authorities as they battle the onslaught from Moscow’s forces.

Western nations are aiding Ukrainian and international efforts to probe alleged crimes committed by Russia’s forces in areas they occupied.

Moscow’s troops withdrew from towns such as Borodyanka and Bucha near Kyiv at the end of March as the Kremlin refocused efforts on the east of the country.

Local authorities have said that over 1,200 bodies have been found in the Kyiv region so far.