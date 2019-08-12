IDF reportedly razes homes of suspects in killing of Dvir Sorek

Israeli forces raided a southern West Bank town early Thursday and began razing the homes of Palestinian men accused of murdering an off duty Israeli soldier in an August attack, according to unconfirmed reports.

The Palestinian Quds News website reported that Israeli soldiers demolished at least two homes in Beit Kahil, near Hebron.

Reports differed on how many homes were razed.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Cousins Nasir Asafra, 24, and Qassem Asafra, 30, were arrested in August and later charged in the stabbing death of Dvir Sorek, 18, as he made his way to the West Bank religious seminary where he studied as part of a program combining military service with Jewish study.

Three others were also indicted on terror charges in connection with the murder.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Israeli military, which generally only comments on operational matters after they have concluded.

Pictures and video published in Palestinian media showed a digger being used to raze a structure in the town, and armed troops guarding heavy equipment.

فيديو آخر يوثق هدم الاحتلال لمنزل أحد الأسرى الأربعة الذين يتهمهم بتنفيذ عملية "عتصيون" في بيت كاحل شمال غرب الخليل pic.twitter.com/SKPV1znNPM — نورة شوقي الصفدي (@nora19865) November 28, 2019

#عاجل: قوات الاحتلال تقتحم بلدة بيت كاحل في الخليل وتشرع بهدم منازل فلسطينية https://t.co/1rYHPjXC5G pic.twitter.com/I0HWW1xFOV — وكالة قدس نت للأنباء (@qudsnet) November 28, 2019

Palestinians reported clashes between troops and locals who protested the action.

Israel says the practice of demolishing terrorists’ homes is an effective means of discouraging future attacks, though it has been criticized by human rights groups as a form of collective punishment and by some analysts as an ineffective deterrent measure.

According to an indictment filed in October, Nasir Asafra and Qassem Asafra hatched a plan to kidnap and kill a settler. When they spotted Sorek, who was getting off a bus near Migdal Oz in the Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem, they approached him in a car and stabbed him to death.

Qassem is believed to have driven the vehicle while Nasir stabbed Sorek to death.

Sorek’s body was found the next morning. The two were captured in Beit Kahil after a two-day manhunt.

Besides the two cousins, three others were indicted for helping plan and prepare for the attack.

Qassem’s wife Inas was also charged with assisting the group beforehand and after the deadly stabbing attack. The group was accused of carrying out the attack on behalf of the Hamas terror group.

The IDF had informed the families of four of the cell members that it planned to demolish their homes.

Judah Ari Gross and Jacob Magid contributed to this report.