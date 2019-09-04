IDF serviceman hit by rock regains consciousness

An Israeli soldier who suffered severe trauma after being hit in the head with a rock regained consciousness on Wednesday, a day after being hospitalized.

First Sergeant Daniel Marder, an artillery serviceman serving in the north, was injured on Tuesday after several other soldiers threw stones at him as he exited the restroom, the Ynet news site reported, citing a preliminary IDF investigation.

According to reports, despite bleeding from his head, Marder was not sent for medical treatment for several hours until he complained that he was experiencing headaches and disorientation.

A nurse at Nahariya’s Galilee Medical Center told Ynet that Marder was “in very bad condition when he arrived here” and that doctors had “managed to save him from death at the very last minute.”

While Marder is not slated for release from the hospital, he is said to be progressing nicely and has been able to identify his family members.

“We threw stones at a… toilet facility out of boredom,” one of the soldiers told Channel 12 on Wednesday. “I didn’t think there was anyone there.”

“A medic arrived, bandaged his head and thought that everything was fine, only after he vomited did they think there was something problematic and evacuated him” to the hospital, the soldier said.

Marder’s parents told Ynet that although the army said they “would get any help we needed,” nobody has yet apologized for the incident.

Military Police have opened an investigation into the incident and the findings will be passed on for examination by the Military Advocate General.