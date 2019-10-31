Iraq president vows early elections; protesters demand more

BAGHDAD, Iraq (AFP) — Iraq’s president vowed on Thursday to hold early elections in response to a month of deadly protests, but demonstrators said the move fell far short of their demands for a political overhaul.

In his first televised address in weeks, President Barham Saleh said the country’s embattled Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi was ready to step down, but there was so far no one to take his place.

“The prime minister expressed his willingness to submit his resignation, asking the political parties to reach an agreement on an acceptable alternative,” said Saleh.

He pledged to hold early elections as soon as a new voting law and overnight commission was agreed, but his speech did not appear to impress demonstrators.

“Barham’s speech is just an opiate for the masses,” said Haydar Kazem, 49.

“Abdel Mahdi’s resignation isn’t a solution, it’s part of the solution. The problem is with the ruling parties, not with Abdel Mahdi.”

Iraq’s leaders have scrambled to respond to massive protests that erupted on October 1 over unemployment and corruption, ballooning into demands for “the downfall of the regime.”

Saleh has held closed-door talks with top figures over Abdel Mahdi’s ouster and parliament has called on the PM to come in for questioning.

Abdel Mahdi has so far resisted, saying one condition for his appearance would be that the session be televised.

Lawmakers met Thursday for a fourth consecutive day and agreed to broadcast any session live, with Saeroon MPs chanting: “Adel must come! Adel must come!”

UN warns against ‘inaction’

Abdel Mahdi, 77, came to power a year ago through a tenuous partnership between populist cleric Moqtada Sadr and paramilitary leader Hadi al-Ameri.

The kingmakers’ alliance has frayed in recent months, as Sadr threw his weight behind the protests while Ameri and his allies backed the government.

A rapprochement built on Abdel Mahdi’s ouster appeared close on Tuesday night, but disagreements over who could replace him seemed to have slowed down the process.

The United Nations’ top representative in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, called for a national dialogue to draw a road-map out of the crisis.

“Today Iraq stands at a crossroads. Progress through dialogue, or divisive inaction,” she said.

“Full access to all information, facts and figures will prove key. Window dressing will only feed anger and resentment.”

Since the US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003, Iraq’s political system has been gripped by clientelism, corruption and sectarianism.

Getting a job in government, the country’s biggest employer, is often secured with bribes or connections.

One in five Iraqis live below the poverty line and youth unemployment stands at 25 percent, despite the vast oil wealth of OPEC’s second-largest crude producer.

That inequality has been a rallying cry for the protests.

“We’re tired of the whole situation over the past 16 years. The country went from bad to worse,” said Salwa Mezher, a middle-aged woman demonstrating in Baghdad.

‘Let them leave’

Crowds occupied the emblematic Tahrir (Liberation) Square in the capital for the eighth consecutive day.

The southern city of Diwaniyah saw its largest rallies yet: students, teachers, farmers and health workers hit the streets as government offices remained closed.

In Basra, demonstrators cut off a main road leading to the Umm Qasr port, its authorities said, one of the main conduits for food and other imports into Iraq.

The rallies are unique in Iraq’s recent history for their fury at the entire leadership, even normally revered clerics.

“We don’t want them, so let them leave. We also don’t want the clerics — they have no business in politics,” said Hoda, a 59-year-old in a headscarf and sunglasses protesting in Baghdad.

Nearby, demonstrators packed onto two bridges leading to the Green Zone, where government buildings and foreign embassies are based, setting up barricades to face off against riot police trying to hold them off with tear gas.

Late on Wednesday, a rocket attack hit a checkpoint near the US embassy, killing one Iraqi military member and wounding others, security sources told AFP.

At least 257 people have died and 10,000 have been wounded since protests broke out on October 1, with 100 people losing their lives in the last week, the Iraqi Human Rights Commission said.

But as protests build, it was unclear how political parties could overcome a stalemate.

Any candidate would have to be “presentable to the parliament and accepted by the streets,” said Maria Fantappie, an expert at the International Crisis Group.

“A consensus candidate with a technocratic background? We know the ending of that story,” said Fantappie, referring to Abdel Mahdi’s rocky tenure.

“He will once again be trapped and dependent on these two blocs, and it will bring the same kind of discontent in the streets.”