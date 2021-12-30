Israel approaches 9.5 million residents on eve of 2022

Israel has close to 9.5 million residents, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) said in data released Thursday to mark the end of 2021.

According to the statistics, 9.449 million people live in Israel at the end of 2021. Of those, 6.982 million (74 percent) are Jewish, 1.99 million (21%) are Arab and 472,000 (5%) are neither.

The population of Israel grew 1.7% throughout 2020, said the CBS — identical to the rate last year. CBS noted that 83% of the increase came from natural growth and 17% from international migration.

At the end of 2020, Israel counted 9.29 million residents, and at the start of the Jewish New Year in September, that figure stood at 9.39 million.

Throughout 2021, 184,000 babies were born in Israel, with 74% born to Jewish families and 23% to Arab families.

The past year also saw the arrival of 25,000 new immigrants to Israel, as well as 9,000 noncitizens. Throughout 2020, 176,000 babies were born, and 20,000 people immigrated to Israel.

Among those who immigrated to Israel in 2021, a plurality (30%) came from Russia, followed by France (15%), the United States (14%) and Ukraine (12%). During 2020, 34,000 people immigrated to Israel, with 38% coming from Russia and 11% from the US.

About 51,000 Israelis died in 2021, compared to about 50,000 in 2020 and 45,000 in 2019. According to the Health Ministry, 8,243 Israelis have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in March 2020.