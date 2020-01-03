Israel shuts Hermon ski resort as Iran plots revenge for Soleimani killing

An Israeli ski resort near the Syrian border that was the site of a previous missile attack was closed to visitors on Friday, amid fears of Iran exacting revenge on Israel for the US killing of a powerful Iranian general.

The Israel Defense Forces said it had ordered the Mount Hermon Ski resort in the Golan Heights shuttered for the day “in light of a situational assessment.”

The move was made hours after a US airstrike on a pair of cars at Baghdad’s airport killed Qassem Soleimani, the powerful head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and a major player in placing Iranian troops and pro-Iran proxies in Syria. Other senior members of a pro-Iran militia in Iraq were also killed.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif tweeted that targeting Soleimani was a “foolish escalation.”

“The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” he wrote.

The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation. The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 3, 2020

Mohsen Rezaei, a former head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which the Quds force is part of, threatened Friday that Tehran would take “vigorous revenge” on the US for the attack.

Iran’s top security body called an urgent meeting Friday over the “martyrdom” of Soleimani by the United States in Baghdad, semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

“In a few hours, an extraordinary meeting of the Supreme National Security Council will be held to review the murderous attack on the vehicle of General Soleimani in Baghdad that led to his martyrdom,” ISNA quoted its secretariat spokesman Keyvan Khosravi as saying.

Israeli officials had previously expressed concern that Iran or its proxies in Syria could fire missiles at Israel as a form of exacting revenge on the US as tensions simmer.

“There is a possibility — the chances are not high, but it exists — that the Iranians could harm Israel and drag us into this,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Army Radio on Wednesday. “It must be clear to them that we will respond with great force to any attack.”

There was no immediate Israeli response to the assassination of Soleimani, and the army did not place any other special restrictions on movement.

In New York City, Mayor Bill De Blasio said police were taking extra steps to protect the city from any potential Iranian attack.

Have spoken with Commissioner Shea + Dep Commissioner Miller about immediate steps NYPD will take to protect key NYC locations from any attempt by Iran or its terrorist allies to retaliate against America. We will have to be vigilant against this threat for a long time to come. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 3, 2020

The Hermon ski resort, Israel’s only ski site, sits on the southern slope of a ridge that extends into Syria and was the site of two separate missile attacks last year.

On January 20, 2019, the Quds Force fired a missile at the Hermon ski area, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The missile was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system as frightened skiers watched from the slopes.

In June, two more rockets were fired at the Hermon ski resort from Syria, though the army did not say who was responsible.

Last night, 2 rockets were launched from Syria to Israel, 1 landing within Israeli territory. In response, we struck a number of Syrian Armed Forces military targets. pic.twitter.com/xzk5Crsa5q — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 2, 2019

Shrapnel from one of the rocket hit and damaged one of the ski lift cables, which was not in use at the time.

Iran-linked fighters have fired dozens of missiles at Israel over the last several years, though few have managed to reach Israeli territory, according to the IDF.

Soleimani was seen by Israel as a main instigator of the missile attacks.