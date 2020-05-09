Israel goes two weeks without more than 200 new infections in 24-hour period

Israel on Saturday evening marked two weeks since more than 200 virus cases were recorded in a 24-hour period, with 18 new infections reported over the past day.

It also marked one week since there were more than 100 new cases in a day.

After the Health Ministry didn’t announce any new deaths Saturday morning — the first time there were no fatalities during a 24-hour period since March 28 — and later the death toll rose by two in the evening to 247.

Of the 4,831 active cases, 79 people were in serious condition, 64 of whom were on ventilators. There were also 49 people in moderate condition, while the rest had mild symptoms.

There have been 11,376 people in Israel to recover from the virus, out of the 16,454 confirmed infections in the country since the start of the pandemic.

Amid the sustained drop in infections, the government has increasingly rolled back restrictions meant to curb the outbreak, opening some schools and allowing many businesses to reopen.

On Saturday, some 15,000 Israelis visited national parks and nature reserves across the country after they were allowed reopen earlier this week, while on Friday thousands of Israelis flocked to beaches, despite their continued closure.

Malls and outdoor markets were allowed to reopen Thursday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that all lockdown restrictions could be removed by the middle of June and the government on Monday canceled the 100-meter limit on Israelis traveling from their homes for activities deemed nonessential, as well as measures preventing people from visiting with family.

He warned, though, that Israel could have to reassess enforcing social distancing measures if there are more than 100 new coronavirus cases a day, a doubling of cases within 10 days, or over 250 people with serious symptoms in hospitals.