Israel Prize to skip traditional categories this year, award civilian wartime efforts

The government announced Wednesday that in light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, this year the prestigious Israel Prize will not be awarded in most of the regular categories that include sciences, humanities and culture.

Rather, the prizes will be given only in two new categories created especially to mark the conflict: “Societal Responsibility” for civil efforts and volunteering, and “Citizen Heroism” for civilian acts of bravery in helping others during the crisis.

The prize will be awarded to six individuals whose actions “inspired unity and kindness, demonstrated extraordinary bravery, inspired enormous hope in Israel and contributed to the recovery after the terrible upheaval we experienced on October 7,” the statement says.

The two new categories were previously announced in December by the Education Ministry, which oversees the Israel Prize, and public nominations were held over a period of several weeks via the ministry website.

In the months after the surprise October 7 Hamas assault on southern Israel, which saw terrorists kill some 1,200 people and take over 250 hostage, Israeli society experienced a groundswell of volunteer efforts, civilian initiatives and donation drives.

This, combined with stories of rescue efforts and other acts of citizen bravery on or around the events of October 7, which came to light in the weeks and months after the assault, was the impetus to create the two new categories, the ministry said when it announced them.

The traditional Independence Day evening ceremony awarding the Israel Prize to the winners will still be held as usual, the statement said. Israeli Independence Day, the fifth day of the Hebrew month of Iyar, falls this year on the evening of Sunday, May 13, 2024.

It is the first time since the Israel Prize was initiated in 1953 that the main categories will not be covered. The regular categories will return in 2025.

The Israel Prize is considered the country’s highest and most prestigious civilian honor and is usually given to individuals who have made a considerable mark on Israeli society over a period of many years.

The Israel Prize is a civilian award and does not include heroic acts or achievements by Israelis while serving in security roles.