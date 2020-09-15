Israel inking historic accords with UAE, Bahrain at White House ceremony

Israel is inking historic diplomatic deals with two Arab nations at the White House Tuesday, its first in over a quarter century, which could herald a dramatic shift in Middle East power dynamics.

At 7 p.m. Israel time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to sign normalization accords with the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain before hundreds on the White House South Lawn, only the third and fourth peace accords with Arab nations in Israel’s 72-year history.

The normalization of relations with the UAE and Bahrain follow Israel’s treaties with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

In a ceremony aimed at showcasing presidential statesmanship, US President Donald Trump will host more than 700 guests Tuesday on the South Lawn to witness the sealing of the agreements. Trump and his allies hope the occasion will burnish Trump’s credentials as a peacemaker at the height of his reelection campaign.

The crowd will include representatives of supporting nations from the Washington-based diplomatic corps but few other dignitaries from overseas.

Omani Ambassador to the US Hunaina al-Mughairy will be among those attending, a spokesman for the embassy confirmed to The Times of Israel. Oman has been touted as another Gulf nation that could be on the verge of normalizing relations with the Jewish state.

Some congressional Democrats who have offered muted praise have also been invited to attend.

Three documents will be signed at the ceremony: In addition to the individual bilateral agreements signed by Israel with the UAE and Bahrain, all three will sign a trilateral document, officials said. The agreements are dubbed the “Abraham Accords” after the patriarch of the world’s three major monotheistic religions. Trump is expected to sign as a witness.

The specific contents of the individual documents to be signed were not known ahead of the ceremony.

While officials said they would hew closely to the joint statements issued when the deals were first announced, it remained unclear if the agreements would require further action by the three governments or what binding obligations they would commit each to enforcing. The text of the documents was expected to be released soon after the ceremony is held.

Netanyahu is expected to bring the agreements to the government for approval and then the Knesset for ratification.

Ahead of the ceremony, Trump and Netanyahu will hold a short private meeting. After the festivities conclude, the two will hold a working lunch with the Gulf representatives.

Though described by various officials as peace agreements, the accords aren’t ending any active wars. Rather they will formalize the normalization of the Jewish state’s already-warming relations with the two countries. And, while not addressing the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict, they may pave the way for a broader Arab-Israeli rapprochement after decades of enmity, a pair of wars and only two previous peace deals.

UAE Minister of state for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told journalists Tuesday that the documents would only refer to the two-state solution indirectly.

Skeptics, including many longtime Mideast observers, analysts, experts and former officials, have expressed doubts about the impact of the deals and lamented that they ignore the Palestinians, who have rejected them as a stab in the back by fellow Arabs.

Yet even the harshest critics have allowed that they could usher in a seismic shift in the region should other Arab nations, particularly Saudi Arabia, follow suit, with implications for Iran, Syria and Lebanon. Other Arab countries believed to be close to recognizing Israel include Oman, Sudan and Morocco.

Trump was ebullient over the new accords Tuesday, telling Fox News in an interview: “Everyone said this couldn’t happen.” He asserted that “we have many other [countries] going to be coming in over a short period of time.”

He added that he believed the Palestinians would soon have no choice but to come to the table as well, as “all the people that give them lots of money are coming into the deal.

“And you’re going to have peace in the Middle East, without being stupid and shooting everybody and killing everybody and having blood all over the sand.”

He added that the Palestinians had been “very difficult to deal with” and called US financial support over the decades “almost like hostage type money, it was bribe money and it was foolish.”