Israel ties Scotland 1-1 in UEFA Nations League opener

Israel’s national soccer team completed its first game in the UEFA Nations League Friday, tying Scotland 1-1.

The Scottish team was in the lead at half-time in Glasgow, but the blue and white team’s Eran Zahavi managed to score at the 72-minute mark, denying the British team a win.

Israel is expected back in Glasgow next month for a Euro 2020 playoff game, though the team is seen as having little chance of advancing far in tournaments on the European stage.

Before then, it is set to play Slovakia next week on Israeli home turf.

The UEFA Nations League campaign is being held in stadiums without fans due to coronavirus restrictions.

Players on the 55 national teams flying around the continent face mandatory pregame tests for COVID-19, with UEFA rules giving local authorities power to quarantine people and shut down games.