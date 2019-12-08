Israeli planes reportedly strike Gaza after rocket attack

Israeli forces reportedly carried out strikes inside the Gaza Strip early Sunday, hours after three rockets were shot from the Palestinian enclave.

Air strikes were reported in the northern Gaza Strip near Jabaliya, according to the Hamas-linked Shehab news agency and other Palestinian news outlets.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Israeli military did not immediately confirm carrying out strikes.

The reported strikes came hours after Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted three rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel, according to the IDF.

There were no reports of injuries or damage caused by the rockets or shrapnel from the interceptions.

Videos from southern Israel appeared to show the launch of Iron Dome interceptor missiles exploding in the sky, apparently as they shot down incoming rockets.

The rocket attack and reported reprisal capped a tense weekend along the Gaza border.

Some 4,000 Palestinians took part in protests along the Gaza border on Friday, with several hundred rioting and throwing rocks and explosive devices at IDF troops, who responded with tear gas and occasional live fire.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said 27 Palestinians were injured in the demonstrations.

Earlier Saturday, Israeli fighter jets were sent to fly over the Gaza Strip after suspicious activity was detected in the Palestinian enclave.

It was not clear what the suspicious activity was.

Also Saturday, the military said Israeli troops arrested two suspects who crossed the border fence in southern Gaza into Israel.

The two were unarmed and taken in for questioning, the Israel Defense Forces said.



Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.