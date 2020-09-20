Israeli soccer star Zahavi to join FC Eindhoven, despite Turkish charm offensive

After shopping around in recent weeks, Israeli soccer star Eran Zahavi on Sunday signed on with major Dutch club FC Eindhoven.

Hebrew media reports indicate Zahavi’s contract is for a two-year period, with a salary of €2-3 million ($2.3-3.5 million) per season.

Zahavi has played for China’s Guangzhou R&F since 2016, while also playing for Israel’s national team. This will be his second time playing for a European club, after spending several years at Italy’s Palermo FC.

Earlier this month his name was linked with a possible transfer to Turkey’s Fenerbahçe SK club. The speculation was fueled when a popular Instagram account issued a personal invitation for Zahavi to join the Turkish club, which the Israeli said he would accept if it got half a million likes.

Within hours, the post beat the target while riding on a wave of supportive responses from Turkey. Zahavi’s agent later said that the outpouring of affection from Turkish soccer fans was encouraging, but stressed that the player had not agreed to transfer to anywhere yet.