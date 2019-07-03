Israeli tour guide killed in Georgia, near Russian border
Searchers find body of Uri Bar, who had been missing since Monday, in mountainous region
The body of an Israeli tour guide has been found in a mountainous region of the country of Georgia, near the Russian border, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday morning.
Fifty-eight-year-old Uri Bar had been missing since Monday morning. A search was launched in collaboration with local authorities and his body was discovered in the Kazbegi area.
There as no immediate word on the cause of death.
Bar’s body will be flown back to Israel on Thursday.
Bar had asked that his body be donated to science.
