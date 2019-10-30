Israeli woman missing in Paris for 3 weeks

An Israeli woman reportedly went missing in Paris three weeks ago during a trip to the city with her daughter.

Authorities have been searching for Lutfia Zbad, 52, since, but have not turned up any evidence of her whereabouts.

Her daughter, Yasmine Kadan, appealed for help in an interview broadcast Wednesday by Channel 12 news.

“I’m a citizen of the country. Our government needs to help me somehow. I have no one. Only God is with me,” she said from France.

Her mother went missing on the famous Champs-Élysées avenue, she said.

“Along with our friends, we started crossing the road… it’s a road with a lot of tourists so suddenly there was a red light. I stayed on the other side and waited for my mother. I saw her, gestured for her to come, and she gestured back,” she said.

“I said ‘ok, she saw me, she’ll cross the street.’ Suddenly I turned around again — she wasn’t there, like she disappeared in a second. I didn’t understand what happened. I started running, I started searching — nothing.”

Kadan asked for help but no one else had seen Zbad, she said, adding that her mother suffered from mental health problems.

Kadan has been in France searching for her mother since her disappearance.

The Foreign Ministry said it was aware of the case and was preparing further searches for Zbad alongside local law enforcement. Photos of Zbad have been distributed to area hospitals, welfare and health service providers.

“The situation is known to us and being pursued via all channels,” the Foreign Ministry said, adding that officials were in continuous contact with the family.