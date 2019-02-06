Israelis are world’s top users of social media, survey finds

Israelis are the world leaders in social media use, with 77 percent of adults using social platforms, and rank second in smartphone ownership, according to a survey published Tuesday.

Younger, better educated and higher income Israelis were more likely to use outlets such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and women more likely than men, according to the Pew Research Center.

Israel edged out South Korea, where 76% of respondents reported using social networks. Sweden, the Netherlands, Australia and the US follow — the latter coming in at 70%.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Israel ranks second in terms of smartphone ownership, with 88% of the population owning a smartphone (98% own a mobile phone of some kind). South Korea has the highest rate, with 95% of adults owning a smartphone.

Worldwide, 76% of people in advanced economies own a smartphone, while only 45% of respondents in emerging economies own one.

Internationally, younger and higher income adults were more likely to own phones and use social media in both advanced and emerging economies, but the age and economic gaps are greater in less developed countries.

Gender does not play a significant role in using the technology, except in India, where men are much more likely to own smartphones. India also has the lowest rate of smartphone ownership at 24%.

The survey assessed that over five billion people in the world own mobile devices (out of a global population of 7.5 billion).

The survey polled 30,133 adults in 27 countries between May and August 2018.