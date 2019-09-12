It’s all about Bauhaus at this year’s open house tours in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv’s Bauhaus architectural history will be on full display at this year’s Batim Mibifnim, or Houses from Within, event on September 19-21.

The popular open house weekend, which is marking its 12th year as well as the 100th year of the Bauhaus architectural movement, includes hundreds of tours and viewings from both inside and out.

This year’s event has a strong emphasis on all things Bauhaus, the German art movement (1919 to 1933) that was famous for its approach to design, and learned by many German Jewish architects who came to Israel.

The September event, part of the Open Houses Worldwide program, will take a weekend-long look at how much of an influence Bauhaus had on Tel Aviv architecture, with tours of homes, hotels, public buildings and other structures that emphasize the straight lines and white exteriors that embody the architectural movement.

Many of the tours don’t require pre-registration, but participants need to show up early in order to snag spots.

There’s Gurvitz House, across from 123 Yehuda Halevy House, built in the International Style in the 1930s and with tours for the first 40 people on Saturday, September 21 at 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.

The Krieger House at 71 Rothschild Boulevard belonged to the Krieger family of doctors and was designed by architect Zeev Rechter. Now it’s a boutique hotel. Tours are being offered on Thursday, September 19 at 11, 1 and 2:30 p.m. for the first 30 people in line.

Take a tour of the famed fountains and goldfish pools around Tel Aviv; there were 100 of them, and 70 have survived the vagaries of time. The tour takes place on Saturday, September 21 at 9:30 a.m. from 4 Reines Street, no pre-registration necessary.

Ever wondered what it’s like to live on a yacht? Take a 15-minute tour of one on Thursday, September 19, from 9-12 p.m. or 5-8 p.m.

For more information on the various house tours, go to the Batim Mibifnim website.