Jason Greenblatt joins board of Republican Jewish Coalition

Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump’s former top Middle East peace negotiator, will join the board of directors of the Republican Jewish Coalition.

The chief architect of the Trump administration’s still unreleased Middle East peace plan, Greenblatt left his job at the White House at the end of October. Trump has called the plan the “deal of the century.”

An attorney, Greenblatt was executive vice president and chief legal officer of the Trump Organization when Trump named him as his representative for international negotiations just prior to assuming the presidency.

“We are very excited that Jason Greenblatt’s first engagement since leaving the White House is in a leadership role with the Republican Jewish Coalition,” RJC National Chairman Norm Coleman said in a statement.

“It’s an honor for me to participate in the Republican Jewish Coalition, a respected organization that has done great work for over three decades. Republican leaders in DC and around the country know the tremendous value of the RJC’s work. The RJC is building a strong grassroots network of dedicated activists who bring Republican ideals and ideas to life in the Jewish community,” Greenblatt said in the statement.