Jewish boy punched on London bus; attacker shouts ‘Jews think they own world’

JTA — A boy, 13, was punched in the stomach on a London bus by an attacker who shouted, “You stupid Jews think you own the world.”

The incident took place late Sunday morning on a bus heading toward the Stamford Hill neighborhood of north London, which has a large ultra-Orthodox Jewish population. It was first reported by the Shomrim neighborhood watch group.

The man also shouted “You f***ing Jews,” the Jewish Chronicle reported, citing the Shomrim.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A report about the incident was filed with the Metropolitan Police, the Daily Mail reported.

A similar incident occurred on the same bus line last month.

“This unprovoked racist assault is sickening. The vile individual who perpetrated this attack must be arrested and subjected to the full force of the law,” a spokesperson for the Board of Deputies of British Jews told local media.