Jewish man injured outside Florida synagogue in drive-by shooting

In what police were investigating as a possible hate crime, a Jewish man was shot in the leg Sunday as he waited outside a Florida synagogue for afternoon prayer services to start.

Four bullets hit the man, as six shots were fired from a dark-colored vehicle that drove past the Young Israel of Greater Miami, according to media reports.

A medic from the Jewish nonprofit emergency medical organization Hatzolah was in the synagogue and treated the man, 69, at the scene, the Yeshiva World News website reported.

He man was then taken to the Aventura Medical Center and was said to be in a stable condition.

Yeshiva World News identified the man, using the traditional Jewish formula for a Hebrew name, as Yosef Noach ben Leah Tzivyah.

North Miami Beach Police arrived on the scene and planned to examine security camera footage to glean more details about the vehicle and the shooting. Detectives were investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

The Anti-Defamation League said in a tweet that it is “closely monitoring the situation.”

The shooting came months after shootings at two synagogues, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Poway, California.

Eleven people were killed and seven injured in the October 27, 2018, shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, in what was worst attack against Jewish people in the modern history of the United States.

On April 27, one person was killed and three others injured when a gunman opened fire at the Chabad of Poway, as the congregation celebrated the last day of Passover.