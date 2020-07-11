Jewish NFL star Edelman speaks with DeSean Jackson following anti-Semitic posts

JTA — Julian Edelman, the Jewish wide receiver for the New England Patriots, on Friday said he spoke with fellow NFL player DeSean Jackson following anti-Semitic social media posts by the Philadelphia Eagles player.

“DeSean and I spoke for awhile last night,” Edelman tweeted Friday. “We’re making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together. Stay tuned.”

Meanwhile, Jackson reportedly met with an anti-Semitism educational group on Thursday and was set to meet with a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor on Friday.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Jackson had posted quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler on Instagram, including one accusing “white Jews” of having a “plan for world domination.”

He also posted admiringly about the Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has compared Jews to termites and otherwise disparaged Jewish people.

The Eagles wide receiver later removed and apologized for the posts.

DeSean and I spoke for awhile last night. We're making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together. Stay tuned.

✊????✊????✊????✊????✊????@DeSeanJackson10 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 10, 2020

On Thursday, Edelman invited Jackson to tour the US Holocaust Memorial and Museum with him and in turn tour the National Museum of African American History and Culture, both in Washington, DC.

“I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation,” Edelman said in an Instagram video. “I am proud of my Jewish heritage. But for me it’s not just about religion. It’s about community and culture as well.”