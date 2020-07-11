Jewish NFL star Edelman speaks with DeSean Jackson following anti-Semitic posts
Patriots’ receiver says he and Philadelphia player, who posted about Hitler online, planning to ‘educate one another and grow together’

By Ben Sales 11 July 2020, 1:51 am 0 Edit
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, November 24, 2019. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
JTA — Julian Edelman, the Jewish wide receiver for the New England Patriots, on Friday said he spoke with fellow NFL player DeSean Jackson following anti-Semitic social media posts by the Philadelphia Eagles player.

“DeSean and I spoke for awhile last night,” Edelman tweeted Friday. “We’re making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together. Stay tuned.”

Meanwhile, Jackson reportedly met with an anti-Semitism educational group on Thursday and was set to meet with a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor on Friday.

Jackson had posted quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler on Instagram, including one accusing “white Jews” of having a “plan for world domination.”

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

He also posted admiringly about the Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has compared Jews to termites and otherwise disparaged Jewish people.

The Eagles wide receiver later removed and apologized for the posts.

On Thursday, Edelman invited Jackson to tour the US Holocaust Memorial and Museum with him and in turn tour the National Museum of African American History and Culture, both in Washington, DC.

“I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation,” Edelman said in an Instagram video. “I am proud of my Jewish heritage. But for me it’s not just about religion. It’s about community and culture as well.”

