Jordan closes holy site to visitors after Jewish group prays without permission

Jordan on Thursday closed Aaron’s Tomb to visitors without express permission to visit, after a group of Israeli pilgrims was said to have prayed at the holy site illegally.

According to Jordanian reports cited by Hebrew-language media, Waqf Minister Abdul Nasser Musa Abu al-Basal, who controls Islamic affairs and holy sites, made the decision after a video circulated online of Jewish pilgrims praying at Aaron’s Tomb, saying it was an illegal prayer service.

The pilgrims were in Jordan to visit the Tomb of Aaron, the biblical high priest and brother of Moses, who tradition holds is buried on Mount Hor, near Petra, at a site known locally as Jabal Haroun.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Jordanian ministry said it would launch an investigation to discover who was responsible for admitting the Jewish tourists, saying they would be brought to justice.

דיווח: ירדן סגרה את קבר אהרן הכהן – בשל כניסת מתפללים יהודים • @LiranHaroni עם הדיווח המלא >> https://t.co/oWbDX9WxYn (צילום: יוטיוב) pic.twitter.com/nY4CpoelIn — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) August 2, 2019

The Ynet news site reported that a group of about 500 Israelis arrived in Petra on Thursday, without prior coordination or permission to pray at the site. According to Jordanian media, the visitors held “Talmudic religious ceremonies” at the tomb.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry told the outlet it was in contact with Jordan and was investigating the incident.

A source with knowledge of the situation told Ynet that the Israelis “entered without coordination and acted like hooligans.”

In 2017, Jordanian police threatened a group of Israeli tourists at the tomb that they risked being jailed if they prayed anywhere in the country, an Israeli official said.