Key suspect in Jerusalem double murder released to house arrest after two weeks

The key suspect in a Jerusalem double-murder case who is related to the victims will be released to house arrest after police on Tuesday agreed to not extend his remand.

The suspect was arrested two weeks ago but the evidence against him was not enough for an indictment.

Police did ask the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court to further extend his remand and, according to Channel 12, remain stumped by the case.

Yehuda Kaduri, 71, and his wife Tamar, 68, were found stabbed to death in their apartment in the capital’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood on January 13, in what was initially suspected to have been a terror attack.

Police have since pursued a domestic criminal motive in the case, arresting two relatives of the victims, a husband and wife, earlier this month.

Most details of the case are barred from publication under a gag order.

Last Tuesday, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court ordered the male suspect held in custody another eight days. His wife, who was suspected of being an accessory to the crime, was ordered held for another six days. She was later released to house arrest. The brother of the main suspect was also detained and questioned in the case.

The suspected couple’s attorney denied they were connected to the killings.

In early February, police appeared to hit a dead end in their search for the killer when a Jerusalem court ordered the release of a previous sole suspect initially held in the case, a Palestinian man who worked in the area.

But the investigation later took a new turn, with police questioning people who knew the Kaduris, including employees at Yehuda Kaduri’s accounting firm, along with family members.

The couple is survived by three children.