10 new coronavirus deaths, thousands of new cases

The Health Ministry announces that the death toll from the coronavirus is up to 1,136, recording 10 more victims since this morning and approximately 17 since an update late Sunday.

The number of cases has risen to 159,290, nearly 3,700 more cases than Sunday night.

The ministry says nearly 3,000 of the cases came between midnight and 7:30 p.m.

524 patients are in serious condition, including 142 people on ventilators.

The number of active cases in Jerusalem has dropped to 4,901 after flirting with the 5,000 threshold the last two days.