2 East Jerusalem men charged with planning Independence Day shootings

Israel scolds six new European members of the INSTEX barter mechanism with Iran, saying it encourages Tehran’s repression of protests.

“Belgium, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden could not have picked worse timing,” says an English-language statement from the Israeli foreign ministry.

“The hundreds of innocent Iranians murdered during the latest round of protests are rolling in their graves.”

The Paris-based INSTEX functions as a clearing house allowing Iran to continue to sell oil and import other products or services in exchange.

The system has not yet enabled any transactions.

Protests broke out across sanctions-hit Iran on November 15, hours after a sharp fuel price hike was announced.

Reports of deaths and arrests emerged as security forces were deployed to rein in demonstrations which turned violent in some areas, with dozens of banks, petrol garages and police stations torched.

London-based human rights group Amnesty International has said 161 demonstrators were killed.

“We ask these European countries – what message are you sending to the Iranian people?” Israel’s Sunday statement says.

“Would it not be more effective and ethical to designate the regime officials responsible for the murder of innocent civilians?”

