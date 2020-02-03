4 Iranian separatists arrested in Europe for spying, terror plot

Four members of an Iranian separatist group, the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, have been arrested in Denmark and the Netherlands.

Three were arrested for the suspected spying of people and companies for an unnamed Saudi intelligence service over a period of six years, from 2012. Another was arrested for allegedly plotting one or more terror attacks in Iran and for membership in a terrorist organization.

“We are talking about a very complex case where two countries — Iran and Saudi Arabia — are bringing internal strife into this country,” Danish security service chief Finn Borch Andersen says.

— AFP