41-year-old woman dies at Kaplan Hospital

A 41-year-old woman with existing medical conditions has died at the Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, bring the number of fatalities in Israel to 111.

The number of seriously ill patients stands at 181, while 133 patients are on respiratory ventilation.

750 patients are hospitalized, 7,257 are being treated at home, 1,058 are in quarantine hotels, and the number of recovered patients has increased to 1,689.

The number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours is 7,680.