Abbas rival Dahlan delivers a million vaccine doses to Gaza

One million doses of coronavirus vaccine arrive in Gaza from the United Arab Emirates, the latest donation facilitated by an exiled rival of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Mohammed Dahlan, a Gaza native now based in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, was once a top Palestinian Authority official who served as Abbas’s security chief in the territory before its takeover by Hamas in 2007.

Gaza health ministry spokesman Mahmud Hammad tells journalists that the consignment of one million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine marked the largest single shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to the territory.

The vaccines were delivered through Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt. The same route was used for previous shipments organized by Dahlan, who has increasingly sought to position himself as a benefactor for the Palestinian people.