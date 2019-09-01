The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.
Woman injured in West Bank car-ramming released from hospital
Noam Nevis, 20, who was injured in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank on August 16 has been discharged from a Jerusalem hospital.
Her brother, Nachum, 17, remains in serious condition.
The two were injured outside the settlement of Elazar. The car rolled over after the terror attack, and when the assailant tried to emerge from it, he was shot dead by an off duty police officer who was driving behind him.
נועם נביס, שנפגעה קל בפיגוע הדריסה בגוש עציון, שוחררה מבית החולים. אחיה נחום עדיין במצב קשה – אך יציב@diklaaharon pic.twitter.com/E4Ri05vPQl
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 1, 2019
Abuse charges expected against parents who chained child to shower
A man and a woman accused of chaining their 7-year-old daughter to a shower in the central town of Lod and leaving her to go to the beach will be indicted on Monday on child abuse charges, Hebrew media reports.
In mid-August, police broke down the door of their apartment where the girl was found tied up and bearing signs of severe, long-term neglect.
The parents were arrested last month and remain in police custody.
Israeli runner breaks European record for women’s 10k
Israeli runner Lonah Chemtai Salpeter breaks a European record for a women’s 10k, finishing a race in the Netherlands in 30 minutes and four seconds.
She claims the title from the UK’s Paula Radcliffe from 2003, who completed a 10-kilometer race in 30:21.
Iran holds naval drills in Caspian Sea
The Iranian navy launches major drills in the Caspian Sea.
The wargames include “combat destroyers, missile-launching warships, fighters and helicopters,” according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
The exercises come amid sky-high tensions between Iran and the United States in the Strait of Hormuz, which has seen tankers seized and drones down over the strategic waterway in recent months.
Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 5
Weather forecasters say Hurricane Dorian has intensified to a Category 5 storm, capable of inflicting catastrophic levels of destruction.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sunday that Dorian’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 160 mph (260 kph), up from 150 mph (240 kph). It is moving west at 8 mph (13 kph)
“Devastating hurricane conditions” are expected in the Abacos Islands early Sunday, with conditions will spread across Grand Bahama Island later in the day, the center says.
In its advisory at 8 a.m. EDT, the center says the storm’s center is 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Great Abaco Island and 225 miles (360 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach.
— AP
Rivlin slams ‘contemptible’ political rhetoric as election nears
President Reuven Rivlin condemns recent pre-election rhetoric as “contemptible” and calls for national unity.
“When… the discourse becomes contemptible, I urge you not to believe in the incitement and insults, and don’t listen to the voices that are eager to polarize the discourse — from right and left,” says Rivlin.
His criticism seems partly directed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Saturday railed against the Channel 12 network’s owners and accused them of carrying out a “terror attack against democracy.”
Israelis head to the polls on September 17, for the second time this year.
Fire breaks out at paper factory in Hadera
A fire breaks out at a paper factory in the coastal city of Hadera.
Firefighters are heading to the scene. There are no immediate reports of injuries.
Poland calls for WWII redress during anniversary
Poland’s prime minister speaks of the need for redress during observances of the start of World War II as he talked about the losses that Poland suffered during almost six years of Nazi German occupation.
Mateusz Morawiecki says during ceremonies at the Westerplatte Peninsula on the Baltic coast, where the war’s first battle was fought, that the war “meant not only fire for the Polish homes, it meant the death of Poland’s hopes, Poland’s future, the end of Poland’s science, Polish universities, Polish factories.”
He says that “for this reason we should talk about these losses, we should …. demand redress.”
Poland’s nationalist government has been raising the issue of reparations from Germany ever since it took power in 2015. Germany says that matter is closed.
— AP
Freed by Gibraltar, pursued by US, Iranian tanker slows down off Syrian coast
An Iranian oil tanker pursued by the US across the Mediterranean Sea slows to a near-stop off the coast of Syria, where America’s top diplomat alleges it will be unloaded despite denials from Tehran.
The ongoing saga of the Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as the Grace 1, comes as tensions remain high between the US and Iran over its unraveling nuclear deal with world powers. Tehran is set to send a deputy foreign minister and a team of economists to Paris tomorrow for talks over ways to salvage the accord after a call between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and French President Emmanuel Macron.
The ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com shows the Adrian Darya slowed to a near-stop on Sunday some 50 nautical miles (92 kilometers) off Syria. The ship’s Automatic Identification System does not show its destination after its mariners onboard previously listed it as ports in Greece and Turkey. Turkey’s foreign minister at one point suggested it would go to Lebanon, something denied by a Lebanese official.
The US has been warning countries not to accept the Adrian Darya, which carries 2.1 million barrels of crude oil worth some $130 million.
The US has sanctioned the Adrian Darya’s captain and has sought to impound the vessel.
Authorities in Gibraltar alleged the ship was bound for a refinery in Baniyas, Syria, when they seized it in early July. They ultimately let it go.
On Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged on Twitter that the ship was still bound for Syria.
“We have reliable information that the tanker is underway and headed to Tartus, Syria,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter. “I hope it changes course.”
— AP
Pope gets stuck in elevator, freed by firefighters after 25 minutes
Pope Francis says he was late to his weekly Angelus prayer because he had been stuck in a Vatican elevator and had to be freed by firefighters.
“I have to apologize for being late. I was trapped in a lift for 25 minutes, there was a power outage but then the firemen came,” the smiling 82-year old pontiff says.
— AFP
Lebanon to ban drones over Shiite areas during festival
Lebanon says Sunday it will ban drones over Shiite areas during commemorations for the Shiite festival of Ashura, following tensions with Israel over an alleged drone attack last week.
Shiite terror group Hezbollah has vowed that Israel “must pay a price” for what it says was a drone strike on one of its strongholds, the southern suburbs of Beirut.
“The army’s command warns all citizens against the use of drones throughout the duration of Ashura commemorations in the following areas: the southern suburbs of Beirut, Nabatieh, Sour, Baalbek-Hermel,” it says in a statement.
Ashura, one of the holiest days in Shiite Islam, commemorates the seventh century killing of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Hussein.
Lebanon is expected to mark Ashura itself on September 10, but the days leading up to it feature multiple processions and religious gatherings.
— AFP
Iran touts new drone, says it can hit targets ‘on enemies’ soil’
Iran unveils a new domestically produced drone, named the “Kian,” a week after an Israeli strike in Syria targeted the Islamic Republic’s UAVs.
Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, of the Iranian air force, warns: “The unmanned vehicle can hit targets way beyond the country’s borders and can start its defensive mission on enemies’ soil,” according to the Mehr news agency.
Last Saturday, the Israeli air force announced it carried out raids against Iranian kamikaze drones based in Syria that were set to be used in an attack against the Jewish state. Early last Sunday, an alleged Israeli-launched drone crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut while another exploded and crashed nearby.
