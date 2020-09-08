After report on misconduct, Sara Netanyahu lawyers will file to overturn her conviction

Attorneys for Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister’s wife, say they will demand her conviction last year in a case of misusing state funds be overturned, after a TV report yesterday alleged that a prosecutor in the case was in conflict of interest and his colleagues covered that fact up.

The defense team says in a statement that it will ask the state comptroller for all of the documents of the conversations revealed in the Channel 12 report.

“The information exposed proves that the case against Sara Netanyahu was tailor-made, polluted and corrupted from the start,” they say in the statement.

Yesterday’s report claimed that senior law enforcement officials filed a complaint with the state comptroller in recent days alleging that Superintendent Avi Rotenberg, the chief investigator into the allegations Sara Netanyahu misspent public funds for her personal benefit, did not disclose to his superiors in 2016 that he was in an extramarital relationship with Judy Nir-Mozes.

Nir-Mozes is the sister of Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes, who has been charged together with the prime minister on allegations that they attempted an illegal quid-pro-quo deal, in one of the three cases against the premier.