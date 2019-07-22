After sparring over US, Likud puts out video of Lapid speaking broken English

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party puts out a new campaign spot appearing to poke fun at Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid’s English.

In the video, a narrator asks who Israelis would prefer represent the Jewish state on the world stage, before cutting to an interview of Lapid speaking haltingly in English. The clip then shows footage of Netanyahu addressing a crowd in fluent English.

“The choice is clear,” Netanyahu writes in a tweet accompanying the video.

The release of the clip comes a day after Lapid and Likud sparred over the former’s criticism of Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer, a confidant of Netanyahu’s whose term is set to in September, and whether the premier or the Blue and White MK knows the United States better.