American envoy says US ‘will give no quarter’ to anti-Semitism

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman addresses the March of the Living, vowing the United States will combat anti-Semitism wherever it arises.

“I commit on behalf of my government, on behalf of the Untied States, that we will give no quarter to the ugly and resurgent strains of anti-Semitism cropping up anywhere on this planet,” he says.

“As president Trump said publicly last year: ‘Those who seek the destruction of the Jewish people will themselves be destroyed,'” Friedman adds.

He also calls Israel “a force for such good in the world” and a reminder that not only the Jewish people but all humans “can, will and must be defended from the tyrannical, hate-filled regimes that threaten us.”

“The atrocities of Nazi Germany will never, ever, ever return to this world,” Friedman says.