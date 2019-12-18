As House debates Trump impeachment, he decries ‘ASSAULT ON AMERICA’

The US House marches toward a historic evening vote to impeach President Donald Trump, with Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisting Congress must “defend democracy” by evicting him from the White House.

Pelosi invokes the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution in arguing that the Founders’ vision for a republic was threatened by the actions by Trump in the White House.

“Today we are here to defend democracy for the people,” she says to applause from Democrats in the chamber. “I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the president of the United States.”

Republicans swiftly come to the president’s defense.

Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia warns that the Founders were just as concerned about a purely partisan impeachment, as this one is on track to become, wielded by the power of a majority party.

“This is not a solemn occasion,” he mocks. “You’ve been wanting to do this ever since the gentlemen was elected.”

Democrats overwhelmingly approve the rules for the debate, 228-197, with just two defections from Pelosi’s ranks, an early indication of how the votes will eventually fall on the articles of impeachment.

Trump tweets his outrage with even more capital letters and exclamation marks than usual:

“SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!”

