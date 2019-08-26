As tensions rise on borders, Netanyahu orders security briefing for rival Gantz

Amid rising tensions on the northern and southern borders, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, a former head of the army, received a security briefing from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s top military advisers.

Prime ministers traditionally brief the head of the opposition in case of possible war. The briefing, announced by Netanyahu’s office, could indicate the security cabinet is preparing for possible outbreak of hostilities.

Gantz was briefed by National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat and Netanyahu’s military secretary Brig. Gen. Avi Blot.

Tensions are sky-high in the north, where at least four purported Israeli strikes on Iranian and Hezbollah targets over the past 24 hours led to a direct threat by the Lebanese terror group’s chief Hassan Nasrallah, who promised retaliation.

In the south, a spate of rocket fire and ongoing violence led Israel to limit fuel shipments into the Gaza Strip today, and sparked fears of an escalation in violence along the border.

While there is no formal coalition or opposition in the current Knesset elected in April, Gantz leads the largest faction after Netanyahu’s Likud and is running to replace him as premier in the September 17 race.