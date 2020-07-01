Ashkelon orders bomb shelters open over rocket fears

The city of Ashkelon says it is opening bomb shelters across the city out of fear of possible rocket attacks in response to Israeli annexation moves.

The public shelters are expected to open later Wednesday after a readiness assessment by security officials, the city says in a statement.

“The move is backed by intelligence estimates and statements by Gazan terror leaders about their intention to respond harshly to an announcement from Israel on extending sovereignty to Judea and Samaria,” the city says in a statement.

It also orders local officials to ready emergency procedures and stock up on emergency supplies that could be needed in case of a large-scale conflict.

The Ashkelon region is just a few kilometers north of Gaza and is normally pummeled by rockets during rounds of violence, though the area has remained mostly calm since a flare-up in November.