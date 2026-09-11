Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

At least 46,000 flee escalating fighting in Yemen, says UN

By AFP Today, 12:59 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

At least 46,000 people have been displaced since the fighting resumed between Iran-backed Houthi group and pro-government forces in southwestern Yemen last week, the United Nations says.

“At least 46,000 people have been displaced in Yemen since fighting escalated last week,” the UN’s  International Organization for Migration says in a statement, warning that “the number is alarmingly rising by the hour.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.