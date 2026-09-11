Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
At least 46,000 flee escalating fighting in Yemen, says UN
At least 46,000 people have been displaced since the fighting resumed between Iran-backed Houthi group and pro-government forces in southwestern Yemen last week, the United Nations says.
“At least 46,000 people have been displaced in Yemen since fighting escalated last week,” the UN’s International Organization for Migration says in a statement, warning that “the number is alarmingly rising by the hour.”
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