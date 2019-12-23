Authority admits stats showing most immigrants not Jewish are incorrect

The Immigration and Population Authority has admitted that numbers released Monday by the Hiddush movement showing the vast majority of immigrants to Israel are not Jewish according to Israel’s strict rules are incorrect.

A spokesperson tells Ynet and Haaretz that “there are inaccuracies” in the figures, which will be rechecked.

The report had claimed that 86 percent of immigrants to Israel are not considered Jewish by Israeli standards. The Law of return allows non-Jews to immigrate if they have at least one Jewish grandparent.

Nefesh B’Nefesh, which tracks immigration from North America, says just 2.3 percent of immigrants from North America are not Jewish, not 30% as claimed by the report, according to Zvika Klein of Makor Rishon.

בארגון נפש בנפש (האחראי הבלעדי על עלייה מצפון אמריקה) מתכחשים לנתונים שפורסמו הבוקר, בהם נטען כי רק 30 אחוז מהעולים מארה"ב הם יהודים. על פי נתונים רשמיים, רק 2.3 אחוז מהעולים הם לא יהודים בהגדרה – אלא זכאי חוק השבות "על פי הרחבת החוק": בן, נכד או בן זוג של יהודי pic.twitter.com/c5NsXf0m2N — Zvika Klein (@ZvikaKlein) December 23, 2019

Despite the apparent issues with the numbers, Hiddush, which pushes for religious freedom, has continued to stand by them.