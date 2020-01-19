Balad slams Blue and White for reportedly opposing candidacy of Arab MK

Balad reacts to reports that Blue and White will back a motion to disqualify its MK Heba Yazbak over her alleged support of terrorism.

“Blue and White’s decision to support the request to disqualify MK Heba Yazbak again proves it is a second Likud party… and is being dragged after [Likud] in the campaign of delegitimizing the Arab public and its representatives,” Balad says in a statement.

Balad, the only sub-faction in Joint List not to recommend that Blue and White chair Benny Gantz form a government after September’s elections, says “it turns out that everything we in Balad said about Blue and White is correct.”

“It is not an alternative to Netanyahu but rather the other side of the same coin,” the party says.