Bennett: Israeli response to Gaza rocket fire to come, ‘served cold’

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett threatens Gaza terror groups, saying an Israeli response to recent rocket fire will come when they least expect it.

“Our enemies have grown accustomed to [a situation in which they may] fire at Israel,” says Bennett during a tour of Sderot. “We must change that.”

“We must shift from the defensive to the offensive,” he adds. “Our response will be at the right time, in the right way and will be powerful. We won’t be dragged into it. A good ruse is served cold, not when the blood is boiling and the other side is waiting, prepared.”

He speaks a day after three rockets are fired at Israel.