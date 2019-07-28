Bennett says New Right pushing for right-wing ‘technical bloc,’ not united party

New Right No. 2 Naftali Bennett says his party is looking to form a “technical bloc” of national-religious factions, not a united party.

Since Ayelet Shaked became New Right leader last week, the party has been pushing for a tie-up with the Union of Right-Wing Parties in a bid to prevent votes being split among the two factions.

In a Facebook livestream, Bennett explains an alliance with URWP would be for the elections only, with the parties striking out on their own once they enter the Knesset.

Bennett, who says he was tasked by Shaked with leading negotiations to form the bloc, says he also wants it to include Moshe Feiglin’s quasi-libertarian Zehut party and the extremist Otzma Yehudit, which ran as a part of URWP in April’s elections.

“We decided to unite everyone, all the parties on the right, including Feiglin, to bring them under one umbrella,” Bennett says.

He is scheduled to meet with URWP leader Rafi Peretz this evening for talks on the merger.