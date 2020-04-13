Britain records 717 new deaths, bringing total to 11,329

Britain says 717 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the past day, continuing a downward trend as the country’s leaders are set to mull easing some lockdown restrictions.

The new toll brings the country’s total to 11,329. Friday and Saturday both saw death tolls over over 900, while Sunday’s toll dropped to 737.

A decision on easing restrictions is due on Thursday when the three-week-old nationwide lockdown comes up for review.

Ministers must decide whether to continue demanding people stay at home where necessary, and keep non-essential shops closed.

Given the death toll, few expect the restrictions to be lifted this week.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says “that review is not likely to result in these restrictions being lifted in the very near future.”

“There are early optimistic signs that the steps we are taking are working, but until we know more, until we have solid evidence, we must stick with it,” she says in Edinburgh.

